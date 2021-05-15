Albany County coronavirus update, May 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Saturday on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the coronavirus. As of Friday, 57.7% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 49.6% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 49.2%, and full vaccination rate of 40.8%.

More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here. To date, Albany County has now administered or reallocated a total of 64,378 vaccines.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,139 to date, an increase of 22 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives increased to 21.6 from 19.8. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is still at 0.9%, and the Capital Region’s rate is 1.4%.

Among the new cases of coronavirus, eight had close contact with positive cases, 14 did not have clear sources of infection at this time and none are healthcare workers or residents of a congregate living setting. There are now 133 active cases in the county, up from 129 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 379 from 361. So far, 78,582 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,006 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 22 recoveries since Friday.

The County Executive reported that there was one new hospitalization overnight, and there are now 13 county residents hospitalized from the virus. There are currently four patients in ICU’s, unchanged from Friday. There were no new COVID deaths reported, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 378 since the outbreak began.

“We’re nearly at the 50% rate for people fully vaccinated in Albany County and that’s great progress but we’re not where we need to be just yet,” said County Executive McCoy. “Experts have said 70% is the number needed to reach herd immunity, so we need to continue to encourage our family, friends and neighbors to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated. Every person who gets a shot helps to protect not only him or herself but the rest of our community.”