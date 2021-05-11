Albany County coronavirus update, May 11

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy held a briefing Tuesday to report on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, it was reported that 56.3% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 47.3% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 48.4%, and full vaccination rate of 39.1%.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,050 to date, an increase of 16 new positive cases since Monday. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased to 20.6 from 22.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is still at 1.0%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now up to 1.5%.

Among the new cases of coronavirus, four reportedly had close contact with positive cases, nine did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two reported traveling out of state and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 165 active cases in the county, down from 179 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 324 from 414. So far, 78,246 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 23,885 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 29 recoveries since Monday.

The County Executive reported that there were three new hospitalizations overnight, and there remain 21 county residents hospitalized from the virus. There are currently seven patients in ICU’s, down one from yesterday. Sadly, there was one new COVID death reported – a woman in her 50’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 378 since the outbreak began.

“Tragically, COVID continues to take lives and devastate families, and there are still seven county residents below the age of 50 hospitalized from the virus. Despite our progress with vaccinations, COVID is still a threat and we need more people to get vaccinated,” said County Executive McCoy.

“We did get some good news last night with the FDA authorizing the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use for those between the ages of 12 and 15. However, we still need to wait for a recommendation from the CDC and further guidance from the State to know how we will move forward. With that being said, I continue to urge those who are currently eligible to roll up their sleeves and get the shot at any of our POD’s coming up. Those include the Albany Capital Center on Thursday, our daily wall-in clinics at the County Department of Health and at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Fridays,” he continued.