Albany County coronavirus update, May 1

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Saturday on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, 53.7% of Albany County’s population has reportedly received at least the first dose, and 40.7% has been fully vaccinate That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 46%, and full vaccination rate of 34.1%.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 23,865 to date, an increase of 26 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased to 31.2 to 33.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 1.6%, and the Capital Region’s is at 1.5%.

Among the new cases of coronavirus, three reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 23 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and none is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 283 active cases in the county, down from 316 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 649 from 747. So far, 77,239 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 23,582 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 59 recoveries since Friday.

There were two new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are 24 county residents hospitalized from the virus – down three from Friday. There are currently six patients in ICU’s, unchanged from yesterday. There were no new COVID-related deaths reported, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 375 since the outbreak began.

“Our vaccination numbers continue to go up while our number of new positive cases and hospitalizations are going down. Those are good signs,” said County Executive McCoy. “We must continue to encourage others to get their vaccination shots so we can reach herd immunity. We all want to get back to seeing our friends and family safely; to stop wearing masks all the time and to completely re-open. We’re almost there.”