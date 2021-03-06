Albany County coronavirus update, March 6

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 20,860 to date, an increase of 68 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 61.8 from 59.6.

The County Executive reported that among the new cases of coronavirus, 20 had close contact with positive cases, 41 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one had traveled and six are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings. There are now 560 active cases in the county, up from 540 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,525 from 1,504. So far, 65,344 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 20,300 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 46 recoveries since Friday.

There were three new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are now 37 county residents hospitalized from the virus. There are currently four patients in ICU’s, unchanged from Friday. There are no new COVID-related death to reports. The death toll for Albany County remains at 359 since the outbreak began.

“Each day, we move one step closer to getting everyone vaccinated as we hold additional clinics and expand our partnerships,” said County Executive McCoy. “We’re vaccinating 2,000 people today at the Times Union Center and hundreds more combined at tomorrow’s events at the North Albany American Legion Post and the Watervliet Senior Center. I continue to encourage everyone to pre-register on our website.”