Albany County coronavirus update, March 31

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy Wednesday provided an update on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the virus. The most recent data shows that 36.9% of Albany County’s population has received at least their first dose, and 22% has been fully vaccinated, compared to the State’s first dose rate of 29.9%.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 22,326 to date, an increase of 75 new positive cases since Tuesday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 69.2 from 71.8.

Among the new cases of Coronavirus, 25 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 47 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two reported traveling out of state, and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate setting.

Health officials say there are now 584 active cases in the county, up from 562 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,563 from 1,414. So far, 70,984 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 21,742 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 50 recoveries since Tuesday.

The County Executive reported that there were four new hospitalizations overnight, and there are now 27 county residents hospitalized from the virus – a net increase of one. There are currently two patients in ICU’s, down from three Tuesday. There are no new COVID-related deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County stands at 366 since the outbreak began.

“Well-over a third of Albany County’s population has now received the first dose of the vaccine. With nearly 3,000 additional doses coming into the county this week, we are going to grow that number, and we’ll be administering 900 more first doses at the Times Union Center vaccination clinic tomorrow. We’re also launching a streamlined version of our pre-registration tool that will make signing up for Capital Region residents faster and easier than before,” said County Executive McCoy.

“I know there is still some hesitancy out there about getting a shot, but countless doctors and public health experts have already confirmed the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, and millions of New Yorkers have already been fully vaccinated without any serious side effects. The sooner we get to herd immunity, the sooner we can protect the lives of our loved ones, fully reopen the economy and get back to some sense of normalcy,” he continued.