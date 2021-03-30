Albany County coronavirus update, March 30

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy Tuesday provided an update on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the virus. The most recent data shows that 36.6% of Albany County’s population has received at least their first dose, and 21.2% has been fully vaccinated, compared to the State’s first dose rate of 29.6%.

Albany County was reportedly able to provide an additional 878 second doses at the Albany Capital Center vaccination clinic Monday.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 22,254 to date, an increase of 53 new positive cases since Monday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased slightly to 71.8 from 73.6.

Among the new cases of Coronavirus, 18 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 32 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state, and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 562 active cases in the county, down from 567 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,414 from 1,392. So far, 70,785 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 21,692 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 53 recoveries since Monday.

The County Executive reported that there was one new hospitalization overnight, and there are now 26 county residents hospitalized from the virus – a net decrease of two. There are currently three patients in ICU’s, up from two Monday. There were no new COVID-related deaths reported and the death toll for Albany County stands at 366 since the outbreak began.