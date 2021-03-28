Albany County coronavirus update, March 28

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 22,149 to date, an increase of 83 new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 73.4 from 66.4.

Among the new cases of Coronavirus, 33 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 44 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, five reported traveling out of state, and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate setting.

Health officials say there are now 555 active cases in the county, up from 547 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,400 from 1,345. So far, 70,355 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 21,594 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 73 recoveries since Saturday.

There were two new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are now 28 county residents hospitalized from the virus. There is currently one patient in the ICU, down from two Saturday. There were no new COVID-related deaths reported and the death toll for Albany County stands at 366 since the outbreak began.

“Again today, we are reporting another large number of new positive cases and our 7-day rolling average has now gone up to 2.1% as of yesterday according to the state dashboard,” said County Executive McCoy. “This is a cause for concern as families are observing Passover which started last night and with Easter coming up next Sunday. I wish happy holidays to everyone but I also urge everyone to engage in social distancing, mask wearing, good hand hygiene and coughing and sneezing into your arm to contain the spread of COVID-19. Even if you have been fully vaccinated, there remains that two week period before full immunization kicks in. Stay safe.”