Albany County coronavirus update, March 27

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 22,068 to date, an increase of 74 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 66.4 from 61.6.

Among the new cases of Coronavirus, 14 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 57 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two reported traveling out of state, and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate setting.

Health officials say there are now 547 active cases in the county, up from 516 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,345 from 1,298. So far, 70,149 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 21,521 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 38 recoveries since Friday.

There were three new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are now 33 county residents hospitalized from the virus. There are currently two patients in ICU’s, down from four Friday. There is one new COVID-related death to report – a man in his 60’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 366 since the outbreak began.

“For the first time in two weeks, I am reporting the loss of another Albany County resident to COVID-19. My sympathy goes out to is family. In addition to that, we are reporting a large number of new positive cases and our 7-day rolling average is at 1.9% as of yesterday according to the state dashboard,” said County Executive McCoy. “COVID-19 tests are available and we need people to continue to be tested as we strive to get more people vaccinated. Until then, continue to wear masks, socially distance, cough and sneeze into your arm and wash your hands frequently. We have a third of our Albany County residents who have gotten their first vaccination. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”