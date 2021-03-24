Albany County coronavirus update, March 24

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy Wednesday provided an update on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the virus. According to the most recent data, 33.5% of Albany County’s population has received at least their first dose, and 16.8% has been fully vaccinated, compared to the State’s first dose rate of 26.5%.

County Executive McCoy announced Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 21,854 to date, an increase of 60 new positive cases since Tuesday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 58.6 from 59.6.

Among the new cases of Coronavirus, 19 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 37 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state, and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 488 active cases in the county, down from 495 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,230 from 1,201. So far, 69,527 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 21,366 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 65 recoveries since Tuesday.

There were six new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are now 30 county residents hospitalized from the virus – a net increase of two. There are now three patients in ICU’s, down from four Tuesday. There were no new COVID-related deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 365 since the outbreak began.

“After dropping to a low in COVID hospitalizations we hadn’t seen since October 28, unfortunately the number of county residents in the hospital is starting to move in the wrong direction. In the last six days, we’ve gone from 21 current hospitalizations to 30,” said County Executive McCoy. “With the presence of the highly contagious U.K. and now the Brazilian variants in New York, we need to keep our guards up and make sure we don’t see this worrying trend continue. Please continue to wear a mask, socially distance, cough and sneeze into your elbow, and get tested. We still need to use these practices until we can get more people vaccinated.”