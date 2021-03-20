Albany County coronavirus update, March 20

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 21,634 to date, an increase of 64 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 62.4 from 61.

Among the new cases of Coronavirus, 20 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 41 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state, and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 483 active cases in the county, up from 454 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,204 from 1,353. So far, 68,657 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 21,151 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 33 recoveries since Friday.

There were four new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are now 27 county residents hospitalized from the virus. There are currently four patients in ICU’s, down from five Friday. There are no new COVID-related deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 365 since the outbreak began.

“While I am happy that I haven’t had to report any Albany County deaths from COVID-19 in a week, we have lost too many people to this virus,” said County Executive McCoy. “Our Department for Aging has launched the Albany County Quarantine and Memorial Quilt Project to help members of our community express their feelings about the pandemic and to memorialize those who died from COVID.”