Albany County coronavirus update, March 2

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 20,605 to date, an increase of 46 new positive cases since Monday. The five-day average for new daily positives has dropped to 66.4 from 80.4.

Among the new cases of COVID-19, 13 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 30 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 584 active cases in the county, down from 611 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,494 from 1,511. So far, 64,425 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 20,021 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 70 recoveries since Monday.

The County Executive reported that there were seven new hospitalizations overnight, and there are now 41 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus – a net increase of five. There are currently four patients in ICU’s, up from three Monday. There was one new COVID-related death reported – a woman in her 70’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 353 since the outbreak began.

“We continue to move in the right direction, with another successful COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Times Union Center last night, and one to follow this Thursday and another on Saturday. A registration link for Thursday’s POD will be posted to the Albany County website tonight at 5pm. Separately, we’re still encouraging residents to use our pre-registration tool while looking for vaccine appointments with other providers as a second option, which is being used for future distributions,” said County Executive McCoy.

“And while vaccinations are a priority, testing is still an important tool to identify where the virus is spreading and stop it in its tracks, especially because many carrying COVID are asymptomatic. Unfortunately, we’re seeing reports of declining demand for tests across the country because of COVID fatigue, winter weather and a greater focus on vaccinations. We may be seeing the early signs of that here in Albany County and we can’t allow it to happen,” he continued.