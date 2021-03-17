Albany County coronavirus update, March 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Wednesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 21,424 to date, an increase of 48 new positive cases since Tuesday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased slightly to 48.4 from 48.6.

Among the new cases of Coronavirus, 20 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 25 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, three reported traveling out of state and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 455 active cases in the county, down from 461 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,305 from 1,360. So far, 67,840 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 20,969 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 57 recoveries since Tuesday.

The County Executive reported that there was one new hospitalization overnight, and there are now 22 county residents hospitalized from the virus – a net decrease of four. There are still four patients in ICU’s, unchanged from Tuesday. There were no new COVID-related deaths reported, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 365 since the outbreak began.

“The number of Albany County residents hospitalized from the virus has now dropped to its lowest level since October 28, when there were 18 hospitalizations. I’m also happy to see that there were no new positive cases identified among the healthcare worker or group living setting populations. These are the latest signs that we’ve turned a corner in the fight against COVID, and we’re headed in the right direction,” said County Executive McCoy.

“This is also an exciting day because it will be the first time public-facing government workers, who never stopped delivering essential services throughout the pandemic, will be getting vaccinated at our Times Union Center clinic today. This is something I was proud to advocate for. We will be administering over 1,100 shots to them and to those who fit the other eligibility requirements,” he continued.