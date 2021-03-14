Albany County coronavirus update, March 14

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 21,281 to date, an increase of 48 new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 53.2 from 54.2.

Among the new cases of Coronavirus, 18 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 26 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, three had travelled and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate setting.

Health officials say there are now 508 active cases in the county, down from 512 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,283 from 1,326. So far, 67,242 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 20,773 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 47 recoveries since Saturday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were four new hospitalizations overnight, and there are now 24 county residents hospitalized from the virus. There are still four patients in ICU’s. There were no new COVID-related deaths to report. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 365 since the outbreak began.

“The additional smaller, community vaccination PODs we have done this weekend continue to move us closer to getting everyone vaccinated and herd immunity,” said County Executive McCoy. “My goal continues to be to get everyone to sign up on our pre-registration site for the shot so that when they are eligible, we can get them an appointment.”