Albany County coronavirus update, March 13

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 21,238 to date, an increase of 44 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 54.2 from 56.6.

Among the new cases of Coronavirus, 12 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 28 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and four are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 512 active cases in the county, down from 523 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,326 from 1,340. So far, 66,968 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 20,726 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 55 recoveries since Friday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there was one new hospitalization overnight, and there are now 23 county residents hospitalized from the virus. There are currently four patients in ICU’s, down from five yesterday. There were three new COVID-related deaths reported – a woman in her 60’s; a woman in her 70’s and a woman in her 90’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 365 since the outbreak began.

“As our vaccine supply increases and more people are getting their shots, it’s deeply saddening to report that we lost three more Albany County residents to the virus,” said County Executive McCoy. “My sympathies go out to their families. As we look at the numbers, we are reporting the lowest number of new positive cases in a single day since March 4th. I hope this is the beginning of a new trend but continue to encourage those who are eligible to use our pre-registration tool and to make appointments to get their shots.”