Albany County coronavirus update, June 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Wednesday on the county’s progress on administering and distributing COVID vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, officials say 62.9% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 56.1% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 73.6%. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 54.8%, and full vaccination rate of 47.5%.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,370 to date, an increase of seven new positive cases since Tuesday. The five-day average for new daily positives increased from 5.8 to 6.4. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is still 0.5%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still 0.6%.

Among the new cases of COVID in the county, one reportedly had close contact with a positive case, five did not have clear sources of infection at this time and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 31 active cases in the county, up from 25 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 122 from 102. So far, 79,772 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,339 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of one recoveries since Tuesday.

The County Executive reported that there were two new hospitalizations overnight, and six county residents remain hospitalized from the virus. There are three patients currently in ICU’s, up from two Tuesday. There were no new COVID deaths reported and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 383 since the outbreak began.

“I am proud to partner with Coeymans Town Supervisor George McHugh & the State on a pop up vaccination clinic tomorrow at the Coeymans Hollow Volunteer Fire Corp. Coeymans Hollow has some of the lowest vaccination rates among zip codes in Albany County and we continue to prioritize equity by bringing shots directly to those in our more rural communities,” said County Executive McCoy. “As a reminder, we also have daily vaccine clinics at our Department of Health, and another POD at the Albany CAP Center tomorrow.”