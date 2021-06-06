Albany County coronavirus update, June 6

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Sunday on the county’s progress on administering and distributing COVID vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of yesterday, officials say 62.7% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 55.4% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 73.4%. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 54.4%, and full vaccination rate of 46.8%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,356 to date, an increase of eight new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives increased from 5.6 to 7. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is 0.5%, and the Capital Region’s rate is 0.6%.

Among the new cases of COVID in the county, two reported having close contact with positive cases, four did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are still 33 active cases in the county, unchanged from Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 118 from 77. So far, 79,719 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,323 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of seven recoveries since Saturday.

The County Executive reported that there were no new hospitalizations overnight, and six county residents are now hospitalized from the virus. There are three patients currently in ICU’s, down one from yesterday. Sadly, there was one new COVID death reported – a woman in her fifties – and the death toll for Albany County stands at 383 since the outbreak began.

“While we continue to see progress on the vaccination front, it is a sad day when I need to report another death due to COVID-19 and to extend my condolences to yet another family on the loss of a loved one,” said County Executive McCoy. “Our latest victim, in her fifties, serves as a reminder that the virus can be deadly to people of all ages. I urge those who are not yet vaccinated to get their shots to protect themselves and others.”