Albany County coronavirus update, June 5

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Saturday on the county’s progress on administering and distributing COVID vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, officials say 62.5% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 55% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 73.2%. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 54.2%, and full vaccination rate of 46.5%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here. Albany County has now administered or reallocated 69,345 first and second doses to date.

“We continue to literally move the needle on the number of people getting vaccinated and it is great news that over 73% of the county’s 18+ population has gotten its first dose,” said County Executive McCoy. “There are many opportunities throughout the Capital Region to walk in and get your shot. I encourage anyone who is out this weekend and interested to stop into one of the sites. It’s fast, convenient and free.”

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,349 to date, an increase of nine new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives increased from 4.4 to 5.6. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is 0.5%, and the Capital Region’s rate is 0.7%.

Among the new cases of COVID in the county, one reported having close contact with positive cases, six did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two had travelled and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 33 active cases in the county, down from 37 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 77 from 78. So far, 79,705 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,316 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of eight recoveries since Friday.

The County Executive reported that there was one new hospitalization overnight, and eight county residents are now hospitalized from the virus. There are still four patients currently in ICU’s, unchanged from Friday. There were no new COVID deaths reported, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 382 since the outbreak began.