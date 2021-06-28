Albany County coronavirus update, June 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Sunday, it is reported that 64.6% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 59.9% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 75.3%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has climbed to 24,418 to date, an increase of three new positive cases since Sunday and a total of six new cases since the Saturday update. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is down to 0.2%, and the Capital Region’s rate is down to 0.3%.

Among the six new cases of COVID-19 identified in the county over the weekend, one reportedly had close contact with positive cases, four did not have a clear source of infection at this time and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate setting.

Health officials say there are now 16 active cases in the county, up slightly from the 15 reported on Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased to 52 from 57. So far, 80,055 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,402 of them had tested positive for the virus and recovered, an increase of five recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were three new hospitalizations since the last report on Saturday, and five county residents are now hospitalized from the virus – a net increase of two. There are three patients currently in ICU’s, up from none from over the weekend. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 386 since the outbreak began.