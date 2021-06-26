Albany County coronavirus update, June 26

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, it is reported that 64.6% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 59.5% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 75.3%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has climbed to 24,412 to date, an increase of one new positive case since Friday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is still 0.4%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still 0.4%.

Among the new cases of COVID-19 identified in the county, one had reportedly travelled. There are now 15 active cases in the county, down from 16 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased to 57 from 60. So far, 80,040 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,397 of them had tested positive for the virus and recovered, an increase of two recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were no new hospitalizations overnight, and three county residents remain hospitalized from the virus. There is one patient currently in an ICU, up from none Friday. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 386 since the outbreak began.