Albany County coronavirus update, June 22

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, it is reported that 64.3% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 59% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 75%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here. To date, Albany County has now administered or reallocated 70,429 first and second doses.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,404 to date, an increase of one new positive case since Monday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is still 0.4%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still 0.4%.

For the single new case of COVID in the county, there was reportedly contact with a positive case. There are now 20 active cases in the county, down from 23 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased slightly to 68 from 67. So far, 79,984 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,384 of them had tested positive and recovered, an increase of three recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were no new hospitalizations since Monday, and there still remain three county residents hospitalized from the virus. There are still no patients currently in ICU’s. There were no new COVID deaths to reported, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 386 since the outbreak began.