Albany County coronavirus update, June 21

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Sunday, it is reportedly that 64.3% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 58.9% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 75%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,404 to date, an increase of four new positive cases since Sunday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 0.4%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still 0.4%.

Among the new cases of COVID in the county, four reportedly did not have a clear source of infection at this time and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings. There are now 23 active cases in the county, down from 24 over the weekend.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 67 from 43. So far, 79,971 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,381 of them had tested positive and recovered, an increase of seven recoveries since Saturday.

The County Executive reported that there was one new hospitalization since Saturday’s update, and there still remain three county residents hospitalized from the virus. There are now no patients currently in the ICU. There were no new COVID deaths to reported, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 386 since the outbreak began.

“Today we hit another important milestone we can all be proud of, with three-quarters of all Albany County adults having now received at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine. I want to thank everyone who has already done their part by rolling up their sleeve, and I encourage anyone who hasn’t yet to take advantage of the many options available coming up around the Capital Region to get a shot,” said County Executive McCoy.