Albany County coronavirus update, June 2

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Wednesday on the county’s progress on administering and distributing COVID vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, it was reported that 62% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 54.4% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 72.8%. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 53.7%, and full vaccination rate of 45.9%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,335 to date, an increase of seven new positive cases since Tuesday. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased from 5.6 to 4.8. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 0.6%, and the Capital Region’s rate is down to 0.7%.

Among the new cases of COVID in the county, no one reported having close contact with positive cases, six did not have clear sources of infection and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 48 active cases in the county, down from 49 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased slightly to 101 from 95. So far, 79,642 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,287 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of seven recoveries since Tuesday.

The County Executive reported that there were two new hospitalizations overnight, and 11 county residents are now hospitalized from the virus – a net increase of one. There are still four patients currently in ICU’s, unchanged from Tuesday. There were no new COVID deaths reported, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 382 since the outbreak began.

“Albany County is now seeing the lowest increases in new infections since the end of August of last year, and we have the vaccine and everyone supporting these efforts to thank for that. Vaccinations are saving lives, but unfortunately we’re seeing enthusiasm continue to dwindle, with our first dose vaccination rate increasing by only 1% over the last week,” said County Executive McCoy. “I continue to ask those who have already gotten the shot to encourage their friends and family to do the same. And for those who are still on the fence, please talk to your doctor, your pediatrician or our Department of Health staff for more information on the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.”