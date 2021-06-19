Albany County coronavirus update, June 19

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Fri8day, it is reported that 64.1% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 58.6% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 74.8%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,398 to date, an increase of five new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives increased slightly from 3.2 to 3.4. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is 0.3%, and the Capital Region’s rate is 0.4%.

Among the new cases of COVID in the county, three reportedly had close contact to positive cases, two did not have a clear source of infection at this time, and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 24 active cases in the county, up from 23 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 46 from 43. So far, 79,955 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,374 of them had tested positive and recovered, an increase of three recoveries since Friday.

The County Executive reported that there were no new hospitalizations overnight, and there are three county residents hospitalized from the virus. There is one patient currently in the ICU. Sadly, there was one new COVID death reported – a woman I her 50’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 386 since the outbreak began.

“In spite of our continued efforts to get everyone vaccinated, another Albany County woman has lost her life to this virus,” said County Executive McCoy. “My condolences go out to her family and the families of the other 385 Albany County residents who died from COVID-19. Vaccination shots are our best protection and we must encourage those who haven’t gotten a shot to do so.”