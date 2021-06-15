Albany County coronavirus update, June 15

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Tuesday on the county’s progress on administering and distributing COVID vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of yesterday, it its reported that 63.7% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 57.7% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 74.3%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,385 to date, an increase of three new positive cases since Monday. The five-day average for new daily positives increased slightly from three to 3.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates remains at 0.3%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still 0.3%.

Among the new cases of COVID in the county, two reportedly had close contact to positive cases and one does not have a clear source of infection at this time. There are now 21 active cases in the county, down from 24 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 47 from 50. So far, 79,914 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,364 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 6 recoveries since Monday.

The County Executive reported that there were two new hospitalizations overnight, and five county residents are currently hospitalized from the virus – a net increase of two. There are still two patients currently in ICU’s, unchanged from Monday.

Officials say there were no new COVID deaths reported, however there is one previously unreported death from December of 2020 that was identified during data analysis – a woman in her 70’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 385 since the outbreak began.

“While the death being announced today didn’t happen overnight, we still have one more Albany County resident whose life was tragically cut short because of COVID-19. I’m sending my thoughts and prayers to the family,” said County Executive McCoy. “And despite the fact that this death happened back in December, we know that people are losing their lives everyday across this country and New York State because of this virus. The best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated, and we still have plenty of options coming up for you to get your shot.”