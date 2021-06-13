Albany County coronavirus update, June 13

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Sunday on the county’s progress on administering and distributing COVID vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, it’s reported that 63.6% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 57.4% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 74.3%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,381 to date, an increase of six new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives increased from 3.2 to 4. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is 0.3%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still 0.4%.

Among the new cases of COVID in the county, one reportedly had close contact to positive cases, four did not have a clear source of infection at this time and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 29 active cases in the county, up from 28 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 61 from 84. So far, 79,885 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,352 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of five recoveries since Saturday.

The County Executive reported that there was one new hospitalization overnight, and three county residents remain hospitalized from the virus. There is one patient currently in the ICU. There were no new COVID deaths reported and the death toll for Albany County stands at 384 since the outbreak began.

“Today is another opportunity for those who haven’t yet been vaccinated to get their shot and move us closer to herd immunity,” said County Executive McCoy. “We’re holding a pop up clinic this afternoon at Capital District Latinos on Central Avenue. This partnership helps us bring the vaccine to neighborhoods and make it easier for people to simply walk in.”