Albany County coronavirus update, July 7

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, it is reported that 65.2% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 60.7% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 75.9%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 24,428 to date, with no new positive cases identified since Tuesday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is still 0.2%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still at 0.3%.

There are now ten active cases in the county, up from nine Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine has increased slightly to 18 from 17. So far, 80,103 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,418 of them had tested positive for the virus and recovered.

The County Executive reported that there were no new hospitalizations since Tuesday, and three county residents are now hospitalized – a net decrease of one. There are still two patients currently in ICU’s, unchanged from yesterday. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 386 since the outbreak began.