Albany County coronavirus update, July 6

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, it is reported that 65.1% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 60.4% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 75.8%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 24,427 to date, an increase of two new positive cases since Monday and a total of seven new cases since the last update on Saturday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is still 0.2%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still at 0.3%.

Of the new cases of COVID identified in the county, both reportedly did not have a clear source of infection at this time and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings. There are now nine active cases in the county, up from eight Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine has dropped to 17 from 27. So far, 80,103 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,418 of them had tested positive for the virus and recovered, an increase of one recovery.

The County Executive reported that there was one new hospitalization since Monday, which includes the total of new patients since Saturday’s update. Four county residents are now hospitalized – a net increase of one. There are still two patients currently in ICU’s, unchanged from Monday. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 386 since the outbreak began.

“We’ve had only one new hospitalization in the county because of COVID since July 1, and I haven’t had to report a new death since June 19. The vaccine is working and it’s literally saving lives. As we get closer and closer to the 70% vaccination mark for herd immunity, we still need more people to utilize the many vaccination clinics across the Capital Region and get their shot,” said County Executive McCoy.

“If you’ve already been vaccinated, please encourage friends and family to do the same. If you haven’t, please talk to your doctor or a trusted healthcare professional about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” he continued.