Albany County coronavirus update, July 27

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, it is reported that 66.2% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 61.8% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 77%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here. Albany County has now administered or reallocated 71,100 vaccine first and second doses of the COVID vaccine to date.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 24,622 to date, with 19 new positive cases identified since Monday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 2.3%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now up to 2.5%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, six reportedly had close contact to positive cases, one reported traveling out of state, ten did not have a clear source of infection at this time and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 92 active cases in the county, up from 83 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine is now up to 145 from 140. So far, 80,380 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,530 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 17 recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were two new hospitalizations since yesterday, and seven county residents are now hospitalized – a net increase of two. There are still no patients currently in ICU’s. There were no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 388 since the outbreak began.

“Our infection rates continue to increase here in Albany County and across New York, with a growing number of active cases and residents quarantined, returning to levels we haven’t seen since the end of May. We’re also seeing our hospitalization numbers ticking back up,” said County Executive McCoy. “However, there is some good news – more than 99% of new infections in New York are those who haven’t been vaccinated yet, so we know getting infected and getting sick are preventable. This should be a wake-up call to everyone who hasn’t gotten the shot yet.”