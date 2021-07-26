Albany County coronavirus update, July 26

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Sunday, it is reported that 66.2% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 61.8% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 76.9%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 24,596 to date, with 19 new positive cases identified since the last update on Saturday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 2.4%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now up to 2.4% as well.

Among the new cases of COVID-19 identified in the county, three reportedly had close contact to positive cases, one reported traveling out of state, 15 did not have a clear source of infection and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 83 active cases in the county, up from 81 on Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine is now up to 140 from 124. So far, 80,338 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,513 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 17 recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were no new hospitalizations since the last update on Saturday, and five county residents remain hospitalized. There are still no patients currently in ICU’s. There were no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 388 since the outbreak began.