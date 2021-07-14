Albany County coronavirus update, July 14

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.’

As of Tuesday, it is reported that 65.5% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 61.1% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 76.3%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 24,462 to date, with seven new positive cases identified since Tuesday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is still 0.9%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now up to 0.8%.

Among the new cases of COVID-19 identified in the county, five reportedly had close contact to positive cases, one reported traveling out of state and one did not have a clear source of infection at this time. There are now 33 active cases in the county, up from 28 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine is now up to 51 from 46. So far, 80,143 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,429 of them had tested positive and recovered, an increase of one new recovery.

The County Executive reported that there were no new hospitalizations, and three county residents remain hospitalized. There are still no patients currently in ICU’s. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 387 since the outbreak began.