Albany County coronavirus update, July 13

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, it is reported that 65.5% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 61.1% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 76.2%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 24,456 to date, with four new positive cases identified since Monday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now 0.9%, and the Capital Region’s rate is 0.7%.

Among the new cases of COVID-19 identified in the county, one reportedly had close contact to positive cases and three had unclear sources of infection. There are now 28 active cases in the county, up from 23 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine is now 46, up from 38. So far, 80,140 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,428 of them had tested positive and recovered.

The County Executive reported that there was one new hospitalization, and three county residents are hospitalized, an increase of one. There are no patients in the ICU’s. There are no new COVID deaths to report and the death toll for Albany County is 387 since the outbreak began.