Albany County coronavirus update, January 25

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Monday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 17,311 to date, an increase of 151 new positive cases since Sunday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 225.4 from 229.8.

Among the new cases of COVID-19, 32 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 103 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, and 16 are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 1,708 active cases in the county, down from 1,804 Sunday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 2,700 from 2,768. So far, 51,461 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 15,603 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 241 recoveries since Sunday.

The County Executive reported that there were 14 new hospitalizations overnight, and there are 173 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus – a net increase of eight. There are 15 patients in ICU’s, unchanged from Sunday. Sadly, there was one additional COVID-related death reported since Sunday – a man in his 60’s. The death toll for the county now stands at 296 since the outbreak began.

“Unfortunately, the number of Albany County residents hospitalized because of COVID remains at near record levels, and three of them are below the age of 25 years old. At the same time, the Capital Region has the lowest hospital and ICU bed availability rates in the entire state, now at 24% and 18% respectively. This isn’t a strong position to be in with the looming threat of a more contagious strain of the virus spreading,” said County Executive McCoy. “Vaccine distribution seems to be ramping up at the federal level, but supply is still not meeting demand here in New York. The best way people can protect themselves is still to wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands often, avoid private gatherings and stay home as much as possible.”