Albany County coronavirus update, January 23

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 16,982 to date, an increase of 249 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 228.4 from 213.

Among the new positive cases, 35 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, one had traveled out of state, 201 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, one person had travelled and twelve are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 1,764 active cases in the county, up from 1,753 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 2,840 from 2,888. So far, 50,339 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 15,218 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 227 recoveries since Friday.

The County Executive reported that there were 19 new hospitalizations overnight, and there are 172 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. There are 16 patients in ICU’s, up three from yesterday. Sadly, there were two additional COVID-related deaths reported since Friday: A man in his 60’s and a man in his 70’s. The death toll for the county now stands at 293 since the outbreak began.

“COVID-19 continues to claim the lives of our loved ones in Albany County. My condolences go out the latest families who are experiencing this loss. Until we can get more people vaccinated and develop a herd immunity, we need to do everything we can to protect ourselves and others. That means wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands frequently, staying home as much as possible and not gathering in groups.” said County Executive McCoy.