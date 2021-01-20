Albany County coronavirus update, January 20

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Wednesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 16,236 to date, an increase of 173 new positive cases since Tuesday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 201.6 from 225.4.

Among the new positive cases, 39 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, two had traveled out of state, 117 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, and 15 are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 1,748 active cases in the county, down from 1,796 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 2,792 from 2,842. So far, 48,497 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 14,488 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 215 recoveries since Tuesday.

The County Executive reported that there were 21 new hospitalizations overnight, and there are 185 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus – a net decrease of one. There are now 14 patients in ICU’s, down from 15 Tuesday. Sadly, there were four additional COVID-related deaths reported since Tuesday: Two men in their 50’s, a man in his 80’s and a woman in her 90’s. The death toll for the county now stands at 283 since the outbreak began.

“I want to send my condolences to the most recent families who have lost loved ones, and to every family who had someone taken too soon during this pandemic. Their deaths and the 185 residents still hospitalized are sad reminders of the seriousness of this virus and the damage that can be done if we don’t continue to control its spread,” said County Executive McCoy. “The vaccine is our silver bullet to returning to any sense of normalcy, but we still don’t have an adequate supply from the federal government. Until we do, I’m asking everyone to continue to wear masks, socially distance and stay home when possible.”