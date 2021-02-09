Albany County coronavirus update, February 9

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 19,193 to date, an increase of 86 new positive cases since Monday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 102.6 from 116.4.

Among the new cases of COVID-19, 25 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 52 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and nine are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 945 active cases in the county, down from 991 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,765 from 2,006. So far, 58,569 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 18,248 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 128 recoveries since Monday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were 11 new hospitalizations overnight, and there are now 99 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus – a net increase of two. There are now 17 patients in ICU’s, up from 15 Monday. There is one additional COVID-related death to report – a woman in her 60’s. The death toll for Albany County is now 335 since the outbreak began.

“Snowfall is expected to continue throughout the day, and Albany County is likely to get two to three inches of accumulation. While that may not seem like a lot, roads and sidewalks may be slick and visibility is low in some areas,” said County Executive McCoy. “Please stay home to the extent possible, and if you need to commute, please be careful and give yourself extra time to travel.”