Albany County coronavirus update, February 7

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 19,043 to date, an increase of 101 new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 115.2 from 114.8.

The County Executive reported that among new cases of COVID-19, 30 had close contact with positive cases, 68 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 1,107 active cases in the county, up from 1,100 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 2,109 from 2,223. So far, 57,778 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 17,936 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 84 recoveries since Saturday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were 11 new hospitalizations overnight, and there are 102 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. There are still 14 patients in ICU’s. There were two additional COVID-related deaths reported: A woman in her 80’s and a man in his 90’s. The death toll is now 332 since the outbreak began.

“Sadly, we lost another two Albany County residents and my condolences go out to their families. I am asking everyone to do the right thing by wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands frequently, coughing and sneezing into your elbow, staying home when possible and most importantly, not gathering or attending house parties with people who don’t live with you. Today is Super Bowl Sunday and the traditional parties many host at home pose a threat to spreading the virus. To protect yourself and others, please do not go to a house party if you don’t live there. We don’t want to see a spike in positive cases as we have after other holidays where peopled gathered,” said County Executive McCoy.