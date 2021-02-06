Albany County coronavirus update, February 6

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 18,952 to date, an increase of 130 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 114.8 from 105.6.

The County Executive reported that among the new cases of COVID-19, 25 had close contact with positive cases, 102 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 1,100 active cases in the county, down from 1,143 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 2,223 from 2,394. So far, 57,266 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 17,852 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 165 recoveries since Friday.

There were eleven new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are 106 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. There are now 14 patients in ICU’s, down from 15 Friday. There were two additional COVID-related deaths reported: A woman in her 40’s and one woman in her 90’s. The death toll is now 330 since the outbreak began.

“Sadly, we lost two more Albany County residents to COVID-19 and both had underlying health conditions. As Governor Cuomo highlighted yesterday, over 90% of those who die from the virus have comorbidities. It’s encouraging news that starting February 15th, those who have underlying health conditions that are outlined by the CDC and on the state guidelines list will be able to register for a vaccination appointment,” said County Executive McCoy.