Albany County coronavirus update, February 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 20,510 to date, an increase of 81 new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 86 from 78.4.

The County Executive reported that among the new cases of COVID-19, 24 had close contact with positive cases, 53 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and four are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 631 active cases in the county, up from 608 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,498 from 1,438. So far, 64,075 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 19,879 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 56 recoveries since Friday.

There were two new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are now 39 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. There are currently three patients in ICU’s, down from five yesterday. Sadly, there was one new COVID-related death reported- a woman in her 60’s. The death toll for Albany County stands at 352 since the outbreak began.

“I’m am happy that thanks to my continued advocacy that Larry Schwartz has confirmed Governor Cuomo is providing Sheriff Apple with vaccine doses to go to homebound individuals who so desperately needed these shots,” said County Executive McCoy. “I have been advocating for this vulnerable population for weeks and am glad we are now able to get them vaccinated.”