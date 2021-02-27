Albany County coronavirus update, February 27

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 20,431 to date, an increase of 71 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 78.4 from 75.8.

The County Executive reported that among the new cases of COVID-19, 31 had close contact with positive cases, 33 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two had traveled and five are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 608 active cases in the county, up from 601 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,438 from 1,441. So far, 63,840 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 19,823 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 73 recoveries since Friday.

There were two new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are now 44 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. There are currently five patients in ICU’s, down from six reported Friday. There were no additional COVID-related deaths reported and the death toll for Albany County stands at 351 since the outbreak began.

“More people are getting vaccinated and that will help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said County Executive McCoy. “I encourage residents to pre-register on our website. Over 25,000 people have pre-registered so far and the list is being used by the county and our partners to schedule appointments as available.”