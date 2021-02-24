Albany County coronavirus update, February 24

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Wednesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 20,163 to date, an increase of 85 new positive cases since Tuesday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 65.2 from 66.4.

Among the new cases of COVID-19, 34 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 45 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two reported out of state travel, and four are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 551 active cases in the county, up from 519 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased slightly to 1,407 from 1,401. So far, 63,144 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 19,612 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 43 recoveries since Tuesday.

The County Executive reported that there were four new hospitalizations overnight, and there are now 56 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus – a net decrease of four. There are currently eight patients in ICU’s, up from seven Tuesday. There was one additional COVID-related reported – a woman in her 90’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 347 since the outbreak began.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family who just lost someone they love. Each death is a tragedy, and we continue to work to prevent further spread of the virus and prevent more people from getting sick with COVID-19. With an additional case of the highly-contagious UK variant appearing in Albany County and in at least 17 other counties around the state, we need to continue to be smart and proactive,” said County Executive McCoy.

“Some health experts are projecting that this strain could be the main form of the virus in the US by the end of next month. We need to get more people vaccinated, and we need everyone to continue wearing masks, social distancing, coughing and sneezing into their elbows, and avoiding gatherings with anyone outside of your household,” he continued.