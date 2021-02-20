Albany County coronavirus update, February 20

ALBANY COUNT,N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 19,935 to date, an increase of 73 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 68.8 from 61.6.

Among the new cases of COVID-19, 19 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 47 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and seven are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 592 active cases in the county, up from 584 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,651 from 1,567. So far, 61,962 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 19,343 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 55 recoveries since Friday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were five new hospitalizations overnight, and there are now 66 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. There are currently eight patients in ICU’s, down from 11 Friday. There were no additional COVID-related deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 345 since the outbreak began.

“While our numbers have been stable and there are fewer people in the ICU’s, there is some disturbing news. We have recorded two cases of the UK variant in Albany County,” said County Executive McCoy. “Our health department continues to investigate but doesn’t have any further information at this time. We will report updates regarding these new variant cases. We do know this strain is more easily spread so we remind everyone to wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, cough and sneeze into your elbow, practice social distancing and do not gather with groups of people who don’t live with you.”