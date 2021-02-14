Albany County coronavirus update, February 14

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 19,593 to date, an increase of 101 new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 85.8 from 82.8.

Among the new cases of COVID-19, 31 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 62 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and eight are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health official say there are now 786 active cases in the county, down from 788 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,874 from 1,914. So far, 60,137 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 18,807 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 92 recoveries since Saturday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were four new hospitalizations overnight, and there are now 74 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. There are now 13 patients in ICU’s, down from 14 yesterday. There were two additional COVID-related deaths reported – a woman in her 30’s and a man in his 50’s. The death toll for Albany County is now 341 since the outbreak began.

“It is disturbing to hear about the loss of two more Albany County residents who have died from the virus and both had underlying conditions and comorbidities. We’ve been seeing more deaths in younger age groups over the last few months. My condolences go out to their families,” said County Executive McCoy. “Starting today, those with comorbidities and underlying conditions can go to the state website to see if they are eligible to get the vaccine in this phase and register for a vaccine appointment.”