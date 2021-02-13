Albany County coronavirus update, February 13

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 19,503 to date, an increase of 65 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 82.8 from 84.8.

Among the new cases of COVID-19, 25 had reportedly close contact with positive cases, 34 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one had traveled and five are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 788 active cases in the county, up from 787 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,914 from 1,805. So far, 59,755 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 18,715 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 59 recoveries since Friday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were three new hospitalizations overnight, and there are now 84 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. There are now 14 patients in ICU’s, down from 17 Friday. There was one additional COVID-related death reported – a woman in her 80’s. The death toll for Albany County is now 339 since the outbreak began.

“While the number of new positive cases and new hospitalizations has gone down, we have unfortunately lost another Albany County resident to the virus. My condolences go out to every family who has lost a loved one to COVID-19 during this pandemic,” said County Executive McCoy. “We get one step closer to ending this crisis every day as more people get their vaccination shots.”