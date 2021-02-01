Albany County coronavirus update, February 1

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Monday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 18,413 to date, an increase of 84 new positive cases since Sunday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 163.2 from 184.8.

Among the new cases of COVID-19, 20 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 62 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 1,459 active cases in the county, down from 1,578 Sunday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 2,646 from 2,867. So far, 54,936 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 16,954 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 194 recoveries since Sunday.

The County Executive reported that there were nine new hospitalizations overnight, and there are 143 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus – a net increase of one. There are now 13 patients in ICU’s, up two from Sunday. Sadly, there are two additional COVID-related deaths reported: A woman in her 60’s and a woman in her 80’s. The death toll is now 317 since the outbreak began.

“COVID-19 continues to take the lives of our residents, and my thoughts and prayers are with the families during this difficult time. We’re seeing the aftermath of the holiday surge as expected, but we also continue to see the number of infections decline. Albany County’s 7-day average for percent positive rates has dropped to 5.5% from 6.4% over just two days. We need everyone to follow the health guidelines so this trend lasts,” said County Executive McCoy.

“The pandemic has hurt so many of us, but it has disproportionately impacted our African American communities across the state and the country. With the start of February and Black History Month, I’m looking forward to two county-sponsored events that will shine a light on how COVID is affecting everyday life for some, and how we can move forward through this dark chapter,” he continued.