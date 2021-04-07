Albany County coronavirus update, April 7

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Wednesday on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the coronavirus. As of Wednesday, 41.1% of Albany County’s population has received at least their first dose, and 27.4% has been completely vaccinated.

That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 33.8%, and full vaccination rate of 21.2%. Vaccine eligibility has been expanded to anyone who is at least 16 years old, although 16 and 17 year olds are currently only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The County Executive announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 22,718 to date, an increase of 52 new positive cases since Tuesday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 57.8 from 56.4. Albany County’s most recent 7-day average of percent positive rates is now at 2.4%.

Among the new cases of Coronavirus, 20 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 31 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 523 active cases in the county, down from 559 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine dropped down to 1,218 from 1,326. So far, 72,696 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 22,195 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 87 recoveries since Tuesday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were five new hospitalizations overnight and there are now 24 county residents hospitalized from the virus – a net increase of one. There are currently six patients in ICU’s, down from seven Tuesday. There were no new COVID-related deaths to reported, and the death toll for Albany County stands at 366 since the outbreak began.

“I’m proud of the progress we continue to make in Albany County to get people vaccinated so we can protect our most vulnerable and return to a sense of normalcy. We’ve partnered with local colleges and universities like UAlbany and Siena this week to vaccinate nearly 1,200 newly eligible students, and we will be doing nearly 1,200 more second doses today and 1,400 more first doses tomorrow at the Times Union Center,” said County Executive McCoy.

“For anyone who is still looking for an appointment, there are plenty available slots for Thursday’s POD, so please sign up while you have the chance and help us spread the word to family, friends and coworkers,” he continued.