Albany County coronavirus update, April 6

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Tuesday on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the coronavirus. As of Monday, 40.6% of Albany County’s population has received at least their first dose, and 26.8% has been completely vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 33.3%, and full vaccination rate of 20.7%. Starting Tuesday, vaccine eligibility will be expanded to anyone who is at least 16 years old.

The County Executive announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 22,667 to date, an increase of 45 new positive cases since Monday. The five-day average for new daily positives has dropped down to 56.4 from 65.4. Albany County’s 7-day average of percent positive rates is now at 2.4%.

Among the new cases of Coronavirus, 15 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 30 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 559 active cases in the county, down from 596 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,326 from 1,395. So far, 72,375 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 22,108 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 80 recoveries since Monday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were three new hospitalizations overnight and there are now 23 county residents hospitalized from the virus – a net decrease of one. There are currently seven patients in ICU’s, up from five Monday. There were no new COVID-related deaths reported, and the death toll for Albany County stands at 366 since the outbreak began.

“Ahead of Altamont Fair in August, I was proud to contribute 100 gallons of free hand sanitizer to the fairgrounds today to support this local business that has been a staple in Albany County and a great source of entertainment for families for well-over a century. This will give the business owners, the staff and visitors the greater peace of mind that they deserve while they’re having some fun with family and friends this summer,” said County Executive McCoy.





“With Passover and Easter having now come and gone, I’m encouraging anyone who celebrated with those outside of their households to get tested for COVID so we can determine the level of spread caused by larger gatherings and stop the virus in its tracks. I also encourage those newly eligible in the 16+ population starting today to get vaccinated and to utilize our pre-registration tool while they wait to find appointments,” he continued.