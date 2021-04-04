Albany County coronavirus update, April 4

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Sunday on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the virus. As of Saturday, 39.8% of Albany County’s population has received at least their first dose.

He announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 22,552 to date, an increase of 61 new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 66.2 from 64.6.

Among the new cases of Coronavirus, 24reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 37 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, no one reported traveling out of state, and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 591 active cases in the county, up from 586 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,443 from 1,529. So far, 71,915 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 21,961 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 56 recoveries since Saturday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there was one new hospitalization overnight, and there are now 23 county residents hospitalized from the virus, a decrease of one since Saturday. There remain five patients in ICU’s. There were no new COVID-related deaths reported, and the death toll for Albany County stands at 366 since the outbreak began.

“Since yesterday, the number of Albany County residents who are getting vaccinated has increased another percentage point as people make their appointments and get their shots,” said County Executive McCoy. “Today is Easter and I encourage people to use common sense and to continue following the practices to stop the spread of the virus – wear a mask, socially distance, cough and sneeze into your arm, wash your hands frequently and do not gather with large groups of people you don’t live with. I have said we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Please don’t turn a holiday gathering into a virus spreading event.”