Albany County coronavirus update, April 28

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Wednesday on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, 52.2% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 38.5% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 44.6%, and full vaccination rate of 31.9%.

The County Executive announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 23,763 to date, an increase of 20 new positive cases since Tuesday. The five-day average for new daily positives declined from 35.4 to 31.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 1.9%, and the Capital Region’s is down to 1.6%.

Among the new cases of coronavirus, 13 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, one reported traveling out of state, six did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 360 active cases in the county, down from 399 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 731 from 757. So far, 76,806 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 23,403 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 58 recoveries since Tuesday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there was one new hospitalization overnight, and there are now 26 county residents hospitalized from the virus – a net decrease of four. There remain four patients currently in ICU’s. Sadly, there was one new COVID-related death reported – a man in his 90’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 375 since the outbreak began.

“It’s never easy to have to report new COVID deaths, especially as we get more people vaccinated and the light at the end of the tunnel gets brighter. My thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the family. The individual we lost should serve as a reminder that we still haven’t beaten COVID. We still have 26 county residents in hospitals, and two are below the age of 25,” said County Executive McCoy.

“We’re asking everyone to play their part in ending the pandemic by getting vaccinated. It’s safe, quick and easy, and there are still more than 600 appointments available for the Pfizer clinic at the Times Union Center tomorrow. We’re also not requiring you to register in advance – walk-ins are welcome – and we won’t ask for any health insurance or social security information,” he continued.