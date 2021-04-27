Albany County coronavirus update, April 27

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Tuesday on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, 51.9% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 38.2% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 44.3%, and full vaccination rate of 31.4%.

The County Executive announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 23,744 to date, an increase of 30 new positive cases since Monday. The five-day average for new daily positives dropped from 45.2 to 35.4. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now at 2.1%, and the Capital Region’s is up to 1.7%.

Among the new cases of coronavirus, six reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 19 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state and four are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 399 active cases in the county, down from 434 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine dropped to 757 from 1,130. So far, 76,664 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 23,345 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 60 recoveries since Monday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there was one new hospitalization overnight and there are now 30 county residents hospitalized from the virus – a net decrease of five. There remain four patients currently in ICU’s. There were no new COVID-related deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 374 since the outbreak began.

“While we continue to monitor the county’s COVID hospitalizations – which are still far too high – our health data overall gives us room for cautious optimism. Daily infections are at their lowest levels since the first week in November, the number of people quarantined is the lowest it’s been since September 18, and Dr. Fauci has predicted that the U.S. will reach a turning point in the pandemic soon if we can continue to make progress on vaccinations,” said County Executive McCoy.

“This is all good news, but we’re still dealing with more contagious and harmful variants of the virus that could set us back if we let our guard down. Please stay vigilant, and sign up to get vaccinated if you haven’t already,” he continued.