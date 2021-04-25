Albany County coronavirus update, April 25

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Sunday on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, 51.3% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 37.5% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 43.8%, and full vaccination rate of 30.7%.

The County Executive announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 23,680 to date, an increase of 23 new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased from 53.2 to 45.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now at 2.3%, and the Capital Region’s is now at 1.7%.

“Our vaccination numbers continue to go up which is good. The number of new daily positive cases hasn’t been this low since we reported 22 new cases on October 28th. Hopefully that’s a good sign but we still need people to get tested,” said County Executive McCoy. “Something we need to keep an eye on are the hospitalizations with nine new patients admitted overnight. We saw that same increase on April 17th. We’re not out of the woods yet and need to continue getting shots in arms, wearing our masks, coughing and sneezing into our elbows, staying six feet apart and washing our hands frequently to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Among the new cases of coronavirus, six reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 14 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one had travelled and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 449 active cases in the county, down from 476 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,145 from 1,172. So far, 75,964 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 23,231 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 49 recoveries since Saturday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were nine new hospitalizations overnight and there are now 30 county residents hospitalized from the virus – up six from Saturday. There are four patients in ICU’s – own one. There are no new COVID-related deaths to report and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 374 since the outbreak began.